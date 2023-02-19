India vs Australia 2nd Test Scoreboard
India 2nd Innings Rohit Sharma run out 31 KL Rahul c Carey b Lyon 1 Cheteshwar Pujara not out 31 Virat Kohli st Carey b Murphy 20 Shreyas Iyer c Murphy b Lyon 12 Srikar Bharat not out 23 Extras: 0 Total: (For Four Wickets in 26.4 overs) 118 Fall of Wickets: 1-6, 2-39, 3-69, 4-88.
Bowling: Matthew Kuhnemann 7-0-38-0, Nathan Lyon 12-3-49-2, Todd Murphy 6.4-2-22-1, Travis Head 1-0-9-0.
