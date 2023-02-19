Nitish Kumar is not able to handle Bihar, says BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not able to handle Bihar, and the state is in trouble. Prasad on Sunday hit out at Nitish Kumar over his remark on strength of the opposition. He said if they (The opposition) come together then the saffron party won't be able to win more than 100 seats.

Speaking at the 11th General Convention of CPI-M in Patna, Nitish Kumar said, "I want you people (Congress) to take a quick decision. If they take my suggestion and fight together, they (BJP) will go below 100 seats, but if they don't take my suggestion, you know what will happen." Nitish Kumar further said that he is waiting for the Congress party to take a decision on whether to contest the 2024 elections together.

While talking to ANI, Prasad said, "What has happened to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar? He isn't able to handle Bihar, the state is in trouble. There is chaos in his party. Congress isn't giving him any lift. Nitish ji, you want to become like Deve Gowda or Inder Kumar Gujral (former PMs)?"

