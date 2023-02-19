Left Menu

10 criminals nabbed in Barnala; arms, ammunition seized: Police

According to police, the gang had been involved in several cases of murder, burglary and snatching. Cases under NDPS and Arms Act were also registered in different districts against the accused.

ANI | Updated: 19-02-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 17:43 IST
Punjab Police with the arrested gangsters (Photo: @PunjabPoliceInd). Image Credit: ANI
With the arrest of 10 accused, Barnala Police on Sunday claimed to have busted busted a gang involved in murder, burglary and snatching incidents. Six rifles, two pistols, one revolver, 35 live cartridges and two Scorpio cars were also seized from the accused during the raid, police said.

According to police, the gang had been involved in several cases of murder, burglary and snatching. Cases under NDPS and Arms Act were also registered in different districts against the accused. An FIR has been registered in this case. One of the accused Satnam alias Khan is a member of the Manpreet Manna gang.

Further investigations are being conducted by police to check into the linkages of the gang with other gangs operating in the state, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

