Assam Rifles foils smuggling of brown sugar worth Rs 7.42 cr in Tengnoupal

The Tengnoupal Battalion under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) in a joint operation with Manipur Police foiled cross-border smuggling of Brown Sugar worth Rs 7.42 crore in Tengnoupal, the officials informed on Sunday.

Assam rifles foiled narcotics smuggling of Brown Sugar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Tengnoupal Battalion under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) in a joint operation with Manipur Police foiled cross-border smuggling of Brown Sugar worth Rs 7.42 crore in Tengnoupal, the officials informed on Sunday. Based on specific input, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched an operation and intercepted a vehicle near Village Chamol in Tengnoupal district.

On thorough checking of the vehicle, 3.710 kg of Brown Sugar, packed in 88 soap cases was recovered from a well-schemed floor panel in the vehicle. The seized narcotics are assessed to be worth Rs 7.42 crore.

The seized narcotics were handed over to Tengnoupal Police Station for further investigation. In a similar incident, earlier on February 9, the Tengnoupal Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) foiled cross-border smuggling of brown sugar at Khudengthabi, Tengnoupal district.

During routine checking at the permanent vehicle check post, Khudengthabi, troops of the Tengnoupal Battalion recovered 22 packets of brown sugar, weighing 813 grams, that were being smuggled by a female commuter. The drugs were concealed inside popcorn packets. The recovered narcotics are assessed to be worth Rs 1.62 crore.

The seized Narcotics along with the drug peddler were handed over to Moreh Police for further investigation. (ANI)

