2 labourers killed, 8 injured as under-construction building collapses in Ghaziabad

10 to 15 labourers were working when the linter of an under-construction building collapsed.

ANI | Updated: 19-02-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 19:32 IST
Two labourers lost their lives while eight others were injured as the shuttering of an under-construction building of a factory collapsed in the Roop Nagar area of Loni town in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. According to the police, 10 to 15 labourers were working when the linter of an under-construction building collapsed.

"10 to 15 labourers were working when the lanter fell back. 10 people have been evacuated so far out of which eight people are injured while two people have died," said Ravi Kumar, DCP Rural. Kumar further said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team along with the dog squad are at the spot to conduct search and rescue operations.

Further details are awaited. 

