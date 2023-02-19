Left Menu

BD Mishra takes oath as Lt Governor of Ladakh

The Chief Justice of the high court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh N Kotiswar Singh administered the oath of office to Brigadier BD Mishra (Retd) at Raj Niwas in Leh.

ANI | Updated: 19-02-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 20:03 IST
BD Mishra takes oath as Lt Governor of Ladakh
BD Mishra takes oath as Lt Governor of Ladakh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Brigadier BD Mishra (Retd) on Sunday was sworn in as the new lieutenant governor (LG) of Ladakh. Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh administered the oath of office to Mishra at Raj Niwas in Leh.

Justice Tashi Rabstan and MP of Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal were also present at the ceremony. Later, Mishra was accorded the guard of honour by the Ladakh police.

Mishra is a former brigadier of the Indian Army and is the former Commander of the Counter Hijack Force of the National Security Guard (NSG), also known as the Black Cat Commandos. After an illustrious career spanning more than 33 years, Mishra retired from the Army on July 31, 1995, and took over as the governor of Arunachal Pradesh on October 3, 2017.

The President of India appointed the 83-year-old Mishra as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh after accepting the resignation of Radha Krishnan Mathur on February 12. Mishra was previously the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and is the second LG of Ladakh after Mathur, who served for three years, from 31 October 2019 to 11 February 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as needs are there’

Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as need...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
3
AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number...

 United Kingdom
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023