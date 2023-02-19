Body found in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 21:18 IST
Body of a 35-year-old man was found lying in a pool of blood in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar on Sunday, police said. Police received a PCR call around 4.30 pm from a woman claiming that her husband was not getting up.
A senior police officer said, ''He was found with a ligature mark on his neck and a head injury. The victim was shifted to GTB hospital where he was declared brought dead.''
