New Delhi: Two held with arms, ammunition near Nawada

Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two persons including a history-sheeter for allegedly possessing arms and ammunition at Kiran Garden, near Nawada Metro Station in New Delhi. The police recovered three country-made pistols and four live cartridges from their possession.

The accused has been identified as Parvinder Singh (29), a resident of Matiala, Uttam Nagar, Delhi and Ajeet Alias Khan (41) a resident of Village Bishambra, Mathura. Based on a tip-off, a trap was laid down at Kiran Garden, Near Nawada Metro Station and at the instance of the informer the team apprehended one person.

A case was registered under Arms Act at Bindapur police station. During interrogation, accused Parvinder disclosed that he is influenced by the gangsters. Previously he was arrested in attempt to murder and robbery cases.

After release from jail, he had a quarrel with his neighbour and he was again arrested in an attempt to murder case. After being released from jail, he wanted to eliminate the neighbour. In order to execute the plan, he arranged the illegal firearms and ammunition from one Khan Resident of Mewat, UP.

During the investigation, as per disclosure of the accused Parvinder raid was conducted to nab the source of the illegal weapon in the area of Mewat and at the instance of accused Parvinder Singh, the head of the illegal weapon was also apprehended from Nangla Gopal Bagh, Koshi Kalan, Mathura, U.P. (ANI)

