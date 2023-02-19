"Rajasthan police acted like Talibani in Bhiwani incident": VHP Secretary Surendra Jain

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) National Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain on Saturday said that the Rajasthan police have acted like "Talibani" in the Bhiwani deaths case and also claimed that there is no proof of Bajrang Dal's involvement in this matter. "Rajasthan police have acted like 'Talibani'. We've urged the police to file a case and take action against those police personnel who have done this. No proof yet of Bajrang Dal's involvement in the case," Surendra Jain said.

"If the government does not spare the innocent people who are being harassed in this matter then a huge panchayat will be organized in Hathin on February 22," Jain further said. He further alleged that the whole incident was brought about under "political pressure" and everything was "scripted" earlier.

Jain met the family of the accused, arrested in connection with the Bhiwani deaths case in which two charred skeletons were found inside a burnt car in Haryana, on Sunday alleged that their full-term pregnant daughter-in-law lost her child after the Rajasthan Police assaulted her during a raid on their house. Srikant's mother Dulari has demanded action in this matter and registered a complaint at Nagina Police Station on Saturday alleging that her full-term pregnant daughter-in-law lost her child after she was assaulted by Rajasthan Police.

Complainant Dulari said that at 3 am on the night of February 16, around 30-40 people from Rajasthan Police came and forcibly entered her house. "When I told them that my son Shrikant was not at home, they started abusing and thrashing us. They also entered my pregnant daughter-in-law Kamlesh's room and pushed and assaulted her. When Srikant was not found, the Rajasthan Police forcibly took away both my younger sons Vishnu and Rahul," she claimed.

"The cops also kicked the pregnant wife of Shri Kant in her stomach and she started having stomach pain. Because of the critical condition, she was referred to the Medical College in Nalhar where her child was born dead," she added. Refuting the allegations, Bharatpur SP Shyam Singh said the police went to the accused family's home and returned after some questioning. Meanwhile, Haryana Police said they had no involvement in this incident and assured that the state police are cooperating with Rajasthan Police in the investigation.

Speaking to the media, Varun Singla, SP Nuh said, "This is a very sad incident. The Haryana Police and Rajasthan police are cooperating in the investigation. According to our facts, the Haryana police and Nuh police had no involvement in this.

Singla further said that they will take action if there is any negligence from their side. "As the allegations are serious we have asked Additional SP for the investigation. Whatever leads he is getting via social media for the incident and allegations will be fixed. We will take action if there is any negligence from our side and our team," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, two skeletons were found inside a charred SUV in the Loharu area of the Bhiwani district. Later, investigations revealed that the skeletons were of two Muslim men-- Junaid and Nasir-- from Rajasthan's Bharatpur, who were allegedly abducted. Rajasthan Police have made one arrest in the case.

Rajasthan Police on Friday said special teams had been formed to arrest suspects based on an FIR filed by a family in Rajasthan alleging that the deceased had been kidnapped from the state's Bharatpur district. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

