Tantrik repeatedly raped minor on pretext of exorcism: Delhi Police

The police further said that after the matter was reported to the police, a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered.

ANI | Updated: 19-02-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 19-02-2023 22:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 'tantrik' has been accused of raping a 14-year-old on the pretext of exorcism, the police said on Sunday. The police further said that after the matter was reported to the police, a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered.

"A 'tantrik' has been accused of raping a 14-year-old. The victim's mother took her to tantrik for exorcism. He repeatedly raped her, she was 2 months pregnant. After the matter was reported to the police, a case under POCSO was registered," a Delhi Police official said on Sunday. According to the police, the girl was unwell some time ago, after which the girl's mother took her to a 'tantrik' for exorcism.

"The accused, after some time, came to the girl's house and then sent the mother out of the room and raped the girl. He did this 2-3 times. The girl told the police in her complaint that her health deteriorated again and an ultrasound revealed that she was two months pregnant. After this, the matter was informed to the police," the police said further. Further probe is underway. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

