Arunachal CM meets new Governor Parnaik, discusses important issues pertaining to state

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday called on Governor Lieutenant General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik (Retd) at Raj Bhawan in Itanagar. Both the dignitaries discussed important issues pertaining to Arunachal Pradesh.

Parnaik was on Thursday sworn in as the new Governor of Arunachal Pradesh at an impressive function held at Raj Bhawan in Itanagar. Justice Nani Tagia, Gauhati High Court administered the oath of office to Parnaik.

Governor Parnaik expressed his commitment to work for the welfare of the people of the state and said that infrastructure development and securing borders would be his top priorities. Born on 28 June 1953, Lt General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd) is an alumnus of Sainik School Rewa and NDA.

He was commissioned in 2 Rajputana Rifles (of TOLOLING fame) on 31 March 1972, which he later commanded in Rajasthan Sector and Jammu and Kashmir, the statement read. He held the reign of an Infantry Brigade in challenging environments of the Kupwara Sector during 'Operation Parakram' on the Line of Control.

Later, he commanded the 17 Mountain Division in Sikkim, Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan and 4 Corps in North East. Governor Parnaik held a number of prestigious staff appointments at the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defense.

He was assigned to UN Mission in Angola and as Director General of the Perspective Planning Directorate dealing with the modernization and Transformation of the Indian Army. For his exemplary conduct of operations, he was awarded Yudh Sewa Medal in Operation Parakram in 2003 and Uttam Yudh Seva Medal in Operation Rhino in 2010.

At the peak of his career, he commanded the northern Army in J-K initiating a perception management strategy for ushering peak in J & K. For his outstanding vision and strategic initiative, he was decorated with Param Vishist Seva Medal in 2012 in J-K. Before taking over as Commander in Chief of the Northern Army, he was assigned to the perspective planning Directorate responsible for the modernization & transformation of the Indian Army. (ANI)

