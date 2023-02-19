Delhi: Four arrested in Bhalswa Dairy cow slaughter case

Delhi Police arrested four people in connection with cow slaughter case in Bhalswa Dairy. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North Ravi Kumar Singh, a complaint was received at Bhalswa Dairy police station regarding the slaughtering of cows on February 12. Considering the sensitivity of the matter, two special teams were formed to nab the culprits.

Police teams checked around 200 CCTV cameras to identify the culprits. On February 17, Delhi Police received information regarding the movement of some suspicious persons in two different cars in two different areas of the Outer-North District. After verifying the input, two teams were deputed to two different areas of the Outer-North District.

One of the police teams apprehended three persons who were identified as Akram, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, and Saleem and Maruf, both residents of Sambhal. A car was also recovered from their possession. On interrogation, the trio disclosed their involvement in three offences of cow slaughtering. These cases were found registered at three different police stations in Delhi.

Three knives which were used in the commission of the offences were also recovered and taken into police custody. The other police team intercepted a car on GT Road, near CNG Pump in Samaypur Badli and apprehended one Vikki (24), a resident of UP's Sambhal. On sustained interrogation, Vikki disclosed that he along with three of his associates had committed the offence of cow slaughtering 5-6 days ago near gas agency Bhalswa Dairy. He further told police that they had come to commit the same as they sell cow's meat after slaughtering them.

Vikki was arrested and one knife used in the commission of the offence was also recovered. A search for other associates who were involved in the commission of offences is being conducted.

