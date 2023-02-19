Lathi charge on employees demanding OPS is condemnable: Former CM Bhupinder Hooda

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday condemned the lathi charge on the protesting Haryana government employees in Panchkula for restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS). He said, "The employees were protesting for their legitimate demands. The lathi charge and use of tear gas on a peaceful protest are highly condemnable. In a democracy, the government runs through dialogue, but Haryana's BJP-JJP alliance wants to run the government through sticks and bullets."

Hooda further said that Congress fully supports the demand of the employees and promised to strongly raise the issue in the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha. "If the present government does not accept the demands of the employees, a decision will be taken to implement OPS in the very first cabinet meeting after the formation of the Congress government in the state. The old pension scheme has already been implemented in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh. Employees in Haryana will also get its benefit along the same lines," Hooda said.

Talking to reporters after the Congress Legislature Party meeting, Hooda said, "Party MLAs discussed party strategy in the assembly in detail. Congress MLAs have given more than two dozen calling attention and adjournment motions in the coming assembly session and dozens of other issues will also be raised during the Zero Hour." "Congress would raise the issues of family identity cards, cut in pension of senior citizens, cut in BPL cards, illegal mining, NGT cases, unemployment, demand for the old pension scheme, privatization of education, increase in water rate, electricity shortage, dilapidated condition of roads, allegations of molestation on the Minister, the plight of gaushalas, demand for confirmation of cleaning workers, CAG report, non-receipt of compensation for mustard and wheat, imposition of e-tendering on panchayats, right to recall, deteriorating law and order, and sports. The Congress MLAs discussed various issues like the government's negative attitude towards sportspersons and the approval of the fourth floor in residential areas and other issues in the ensuing session," Hooda added.

When asked about the budget, Hooda said that nothing could be expected from the current government after seeing the record of the last eight years and Congress would wait for the budget to react. Hundreds of Haryana government employees protested near Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's residence in Panchkula on Sunday demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme in the state.

So far the Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand governments have shown intentions to go back to the Old Pension Scheme, quashing the new pension scheme. Under the old pension scheme, a government employee is entitled to a monthly pension after retirement. The monthly pension is typically half of the last drawn salary of the person. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)