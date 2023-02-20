Delhi: Two house help arrested for stealing jewellery and Rs 2.24 lakh cash

Delhi Police arrested a man and a woman working as domestic help and maid at a house for allegedly stealing jewellery worth over Rs 15 lakh and Rs 2.24 lakh cash from their employer in limits of Dwarka North police station. Officials said that an incident of burglary at a house situated at Sulakhul Vihar, Old Palam Road, Bharat Vihar was reported at Dwarka North police station on February 14.

The complainant stated that diamonds, gold, silver and cash were stolen from their house. Delhi Police visited the house and analysed the CCTV footage of the house and surrounding areas. Secret informers were also deployed into the area so as to identify the culprits.

Finally, the police team zeroed in on two suspects - a woman and a man. On the basis of technical and manual surveillance both the accused persons were apprehended by police. According to Delhi Police, the arrested were identified as Anita (32), a resident of Shooken Vatika, Old Palam Road and Jitender, a resident of Palam. Anita was working as a maid while Jitender was working as the domestic help of the complainant.

On sustained interrogation, they disclosed their involvement in the burglary incident which leads to the recovery of diamonds, gold, silver jewellery and cash. During interrogation, they told police that they worked as maid and domestic helpwith the same owner. They made a plan of theft in the house of their owner. On this, accused Jitender ensured smooth access to Anita through the electronic access to the 4th floor.

Accused Anita procured the original key of the house and waited for the owners to leave the house. After some time when the house was secluded, both of them committed the theft in the house and kept working at the same place to avoid any suspicion on them, said officials. They throw the stolen articles from the 4th floor in the adjoining park. After that they left society empty-handed to avoid suspicion. Thereafter, they waited for darkness and went into the adjoining park and picked up the stolen articles and hid the same somewhere else, the police said.

Stolen diamonds, gold, silver jewellery and cash were recovered at their instance. Jewellery worth more than Rs 15 lakh and cash of around Rs 2.24 lakh recovered from them, said police. (ANI)

