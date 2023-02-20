Left Menu

Man throws acid on minor girl in Karnataka's Ramanagara, held

According to information, the accused has been identified as Sumanth, a resident of Kurupete in Kanakapura who threw acid on a 17-year-old girl for rejecting his marriage proposal.

ANI | Updated: 20-02-2023 07:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 07:37 IST
Man throws acid on minor girl in Karnataka's Ramanagara, held
The victim admitted in hosital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A miscreant allegedly threw acid on a minor girl for allegedly rejecting his marriage proposal in Karnataka's Ramanagara district, the police said. The girl recently rejected the man's marriage proposal, which led to the crime, officials said on Sunday.

According to information, the accused has been identified as Sumanth, a resident of Kurupete in Kanakapura who threw acid on a 17-year-old girl for rejecting his marriage proposal. According to the Ramanagara superintendent of police (SP), Karthik Reddy, the accused is a mechanic by profession and proposed to the girl for marriage but she rejected it.

He further said that the girl suffered burns on her face and her eyes due to acid. The victim was shifted to Ophthalmic Hospital in Bengaluru after receiving initial treatment at the local hospital. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) against the accused, the police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023