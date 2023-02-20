Left Menu

President Murmu to visit Arunachal today

According to President's Secretariat, Murmu will attend the 37th Statehood Day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh and a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the State government in Itanagar.

President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh from Monday.

On Tuesday, the President will address the special session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly at Itaganar. (ANI)

