President Murmu to visit Arunachal today

According to President's Secretariat, Murmu will attend the 37th Statehood Day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh and a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the State government in Itanagar.
President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh from Monday.
On Tuesday, the President will address the special session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly at Itaganar. (ANI)
