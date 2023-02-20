Left Menu

"A big opportunity for Chhattisgarh": CM Bhupesh Baghel on hosting Congress' plenary session

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, the chief minister said, "Only a few days are left for our three-day plenary session. All arrangements are underway for ministers and delegates. I am obliged to the party high command for giving us this chance to host the session this year."

ANI | Updated: 20-02-2023 08:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 08:36 IST
"A big opportunity for Chhattisgarh": CM Bhupesh Baghel on hosting Congress' plenary session
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday thanked the high command for letting his state host the party's 85th plenary session. Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, the chief minister said, "Only a few days are left for our three-day plenary session. All arrangements are underway for ministers and delegates. I am obliged to the party high command for giving us this chance to host the session this year."

The 85th plenary session of the Congress will be hosted by state capital Raipur from February 24, with about 15,000 delegates have been invited to attend the session. The deliberations at the session will mostly be focussed on prepararing a roadmap for next year's general elections.

The chief minister on Sunday arrived at the Raj Utsav Maidan in Raipur to take stock of preparations for the event. "Only a few days are left for the session in Raipur. Our preparations are almost complete. Separate arrangements have been made for the media. We have also made provision for food and a make-shift kitchen at the event. Separate enclosures have been made for party members who will arrive from different states. We will also organise an exhibition at the entry point which will showcase nuggets of our freedom struggle as well as the achievements of our government. We have also arranged accommodation for our guests and will make sure that they don't face any hassles," he added.

He said, "I thank our national president Mallikarjun Kharge, the chairperson of the steering committee, Sonia Gandhi, as well as Rahul Gandhi for giving Chhattisgarh an opportunity to host the plenary for the first time. We see this as a big opportunity and achievement for Chhattisgarh." Earlier, addressing a joint press conference, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the the session will be called 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' and will be attended by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"Congress' plenary session will be held in Raipur from February 24, 2023, onwards. It will be an important milestone on the road to the 2024 general elections. Around 15,000 delegates have been invited to attend the plenary session," the Congress leader said. The plenary session will be held from February 24 to 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023