Man assaulted in Rajasthan's Udaipur, 3 arrested

Three people were arrested after a video of a man being assaulted went viral in Rajasthan's Udaipur, police said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 20-02-2023 08:46 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 08:46 IST
Three people were arrested after a video of a man being assaulted went viral in Rajasthan's Udaipur, police said on Sunday. The police said that personal enmity was the reason for the assault. The police have registered the case and arrested the persons involved.

"After the video of a man being assaulted went viral, we conducted a probe, took action and arrested the people involved. The reason behind the assault was personal enmity," Vikas Sharma, SP, Udaipur told ANI. In the viral video, a man was seen tied to a tree upside down.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

