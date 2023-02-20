Left Menu

PM Modi wishes to people of Mizoram on 37th statehood day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended wishes to the people of Mizoram on their 37th statehood day.

ANI | Updated: 20-02-2023 10:00 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 09:21 IST
PM Modi wishes to people of Mizoram on 37th statehood day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended wishes to the people of Mizoram on their 37th statehood day. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Best wishes to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. Mizoram is known for its natural beauty, hardworking people and the outstanding Mizo culture. May the aspirations of the people of Mizoram continue being fulfilled in the coming times."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also wished Mizoram on the special day. "Congratulations to the people of Mizoram on their statehood day. Mizoram is immensely rich in natural beauty and cultural diversity. I pray for continued growth, success and prosperity of the state," CM Yogi tweeted. Mizoram is one of the states of Northeast India, with Aizawl as its capital city. The name is derived from Mi (people), Zo (lofty place, such as a hill) and Ram (land - in Mizolanguage), and thus Mizoram implies "Land of the hill people".

Like several other northeastern states of India, Mizoram was previously partof Assam until 1972, when it was carved out as a Union Territory. It became the 23rd state of India, a step above Union Territory in federal autonomy, on 20 February 1987. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

