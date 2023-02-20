Mumbai: Man dies after assaulted by brothers, their wives over property dispute; wife alleges murder

A man in Mumbai's Jogeshwari died after he was allegedly assaulted by his two younger brothers and their wives, informed police on Monday. The police have registered an FIR against four people in this case. As per information, Ravikumar Motkuri (46) was allegedly assaulted over a property dispute by his two younger brothers and their wives on Saturday.

He was later taken to hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. Following this, police arrested the deceased's two brothers Jitendra Motkuri (43) and Mahendra (40) on Sunday night.

The MIDC police registered a case under IPC sections 304 and 34 against the accused. "Two brothers and their wives killed their elder brother Ravikumar Motkuri over a property dispute in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area. MIDC police registered a case u/s 304 and 34 of IPC on the statement given by the wife of the deceased and arrested his brothers Jitendra Motkuri and Mahendra", the MIDC police said.

Meanwhile, Ravikumar's wife alleged that her husband was killed by his brothers and their wives in front of her and her two sons. The police have recorded the statement of the deceased's wife based on which the case was filed.

According to the police, the brothers fought often over the ownership rights of the property of which the case is going on in court. According to the information received from a senior officer from the MIDC police, "At 5 pm on February 18, an argument started between three brothers over a property dispute and soon turned into a fight, the deceased elder brother Ravikumar was killed by his two younger brothers, Jitendra Rajanna Motkuri and Mahendra Rajanna and his wife Priyanka and Bhagyeshree. Mahendra Motkuri thrashed the deceased Ravikumar badly with kicks and punches, due to which he fell half dead, Ravikumar was taken to the nearest hospital where the doctor declared him dead as soon as the doctor checked."

Police are now waiting for the postmortem report. Further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

