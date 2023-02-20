Left Menu

Mumbai: Man dies after assaulted by brothers, their wives over property dispute; wife alleges murder

Ravikumar Motkuri (46) was allegedly assaulted over a property dispute by his two younger brothers and their wives on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 20-02-2023 10:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 10:57 IST
Mumbai: Man dies after assaulted by brothers, their wives over property dispute; wife alleges murder
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man in Mumbai's Jogeshwari died after he was allegedly assaulted by his two younger brothers and their wives, informed police on Monday. The police have registered an FIR against four people in this case. As per information, Ravikumar Motkuri (46) was allegedly assaulted over a property dispute by his two younger brothers and their wives on Saturday.

He was later taken to hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. Following this, police arrested the deceased's two brothers Jitendra Motkuri (43) and Mahendra (40) on Sunday night.

The MIDC police registered a case under IPC sections 304 and 34 against the accused. "Two brothers and their wives killed their elder brother Ravikumar Motkuri over a property dispute in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area. MIDC police registered a case u/s 304 and 34 of IPC on the statement given by the wife of the deceased and arrested his brothers Jitendra Motkuri and Mahendra", the MIDC police said.

Meanwhile, Ravikumar's wife alleged that her husband was killed by his brothers and their wives in front of her and her two sons. The police have recorded the statement of the deceased's wife based on which the case was filed.

According to the police, the brothers fought often over the ownership rights of the property of which the case is going on in court. According to the information received from a senior officer from the MIDC police, "At 5 pm on February 18, an argument started between three brothers over a property dispute and soon turned into a fight, the deceased elder brother Ravikumar was killed by his two younger brothers, Jitendra Rajanna Motkuri and Mahendra Rajanna and his wife Priyanka and Bhagyeshree. Mahendra Motkuri thrashed the deceased Ravikumar badly with kicks and punches, due to which he fell half dead, Ravikumar was taken to the nearest hospital where the doctor declared him dead as soon as the doctor checked."

Police are now waiting for the postmortem report. Further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023