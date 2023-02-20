Left Menu

Karnataka: 2 killed in elephant attack in Dakshina Kannada

A man and a woman were killed in a wild elephant attack at Meenadi in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday morning, local sources said.

ANI | Updated: 20-02-2023 11:38 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 11:37 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A man and a woman were killed in a wild elephant attack at Meenadi in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday morning, local sources said. The deceased have been identified as Ranjitha and Ramesh Rai.

According to local sources, Ramesh Rai died on the spot, while Ranjitha succumbed to her injuries at the local hospital. The wild elephant attacked Ranjitha when she was on her way to work in a milk society. At the same time, Ramesh Rai was present there and the elephant attacked him as well, the local sources added.

Further details are awaited. 

