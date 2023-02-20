Left Menu

Amit Shah to address election rallies in Meghalaya tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Meghalaya on February 21 and address two election rallies in Shillong.

ANI | Updated: 20-02-2023 12:17 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 12:17 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit poll-bound Meghalaya tomorrow and address two election rallies in Shillong. Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie told ANI that the Union Home Minister will address the first election campaign rally at West Shillong and the second at Pynthorumkhrah.

"On February 14, BJP National President JP Nadda visited Shillong. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Shillong tomorrow. He will address two election campaign rallies in West Shillong and Pynthorumkhrah," Ernest Mawrie said. Shah will visit Nagaland today where he will address an election rally.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meghalaya on February 24 when he will also hold a roadshow in Shillong. "We are now waiting for permission for the Tura rally, but the Prime Minister will take part in a roadshow in Shillong on February 24. The roadshow will be started from Central Library through the Police Bazar and lakhs of people will take part in the roadshow," he said.

"The Prime Minister will pay floral tribute to freedom fighter U Tirot Sing. The people of Meghalaya love Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Ernest Mawrie added. This time BJP is contesting in all 60 seats.

The Meghalaya assembly polls will be held on February 27 along with Nagaland. The counting of votes will take place on March 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

