Left Menu

Nikki murder case: Initial plan was to show murder as road accident, claims accused Sahil Gehlot

Sahil further claimed that he had decided to push Nikki out of the car. However the plan could not be executed and he killed Nikki at Nigambodh Ghat, the police sources added.

ANI | Updated: 20-02-2023 12:34 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 12:34 IST
Nikki murder case: Initial plan was to show murder as road accident, claims accused Sahil Gehlot
Deceased Nikki with Sahil Gahlot (Source: Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nikki Yadav's live-in partner Sahil Gehlot during interrogation has claimed that his initial plan was to show the murder as a road accident, Delhi Police sources said on Monday. Sahil further claimed that he had decided to push Nikki out of the car. However the plan could not be executed and he killed Nikki at Nigambodh Ghat, the police sources added.

Notably, Sahil's police remand ends today. He is the prime accused in the Nikki Yadav murder case. Delhi's Dwarka court on Friday granted two-days' police remand of five the accused.

Delhi Police earlier told ANI that the Crime Branch had arrested five persons, including Sahil's father Virendra in connection with the case on charges of helping his son in the "conspiracy". Sahil's father, Ashish, Naveen, Amar, and Lokesh were arrested by Crime Branch.

According to police sources, Sahil's father Virender expressed no remorse and had no qualms during the course of the interrogation. Sahil's father Birender already has a crime branch and a murder case against him.

According to police sources, the father knew everything before Nikki Yadav was murdered and he supported Sahil. Virendra apparently told the police that they had to get Nikki out of the way by any means, the sources added.

Among the arrested persons, Naveen-- a cousin of the prime accused-- is a Delhi Police Constable, who accompanied Sahil in hatching the conspiracy. The five persons have been booked under sections 120 B (Criminal Conspiracy), 201 (Causing Disappearance of Evidence of Offence), 202 (knowing or having reason to believe that an offence has been committed), and 212 (harbouring or concealing offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to police sources, Naveen was the first person Sahil informed about killing Nikki. After killing Nikki, Sahil reached directly to his dhaba. All the accused were involved in putting the body in the refrigerator in his family dhaba in Mitraon village and started preparations for its whereabouts after marriage. Nikki was strangled to death allegedly by Sahil after she came to know of his impending marriage with another woman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023