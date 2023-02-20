Left Menu

Cottonseed oil futures fell on soft demand

20-02-2023
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday declined by Rs 41 to Rs 2,827 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets following weak trends in spot markets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for February delivery fell by Rs 41 or 1.45 per cent to Rs 2,827 per quintal with an open interest of 4,070 lots.

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

