Copper futures gain on spot demand

Copper prices on Monday rose 0.03 per cent to Rs 775.25 per kilogram in the futures market on spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in February traded higher by 25 paise or 0.03 per cent at Rs 775.25 per kg in a business turnover of 2,913 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to the raising of bets by participants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)