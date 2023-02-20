UP: Missing 8-year-old girl found dead in swamp, locals suspect murder

A body of an eight-year-old minor girl, who was missing for hours, was found in a swamp in Bhuvani village of Uttar Pradesh's Basti on Sunday, officials said. According to locals, Purvi (8) attended a marriage function on Saturday night, and since then she was missing, later her body was recovered.

"A call was recieved on 112 on February 18, the caller named Raju, a resident of Bhuwani village informed that a girl from his village is missing from the house. On this information, a team from Lalganj Police Station went to the village and searched for her," Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dipendra Nath Chaudhary said, adding that the search operation was called off as it was very dark during the night. He said that the following day the search operation was resumed. Meanwhile, some people saw her body in a swamp, 150 meters away from her house.

However, the locals are alleging rape and murder of the minor in the case. "We were at a function when at around 11.30 pm we recieved a call that Purvi is missing. We searched for her for an hour, and after that, we dialled 112. The police officials reached the spot, including SI, the Station incharge. After hours of searches, Purvi's body was found near a wheat field in the swamp," a local said, demanding the death penalty against the accused.

In a response to the incident, teams from Lalganj Police Station, canine squad, forensics along with senior officers inspected the spot. "The body has been sent for a Post Mortem. On the basis of the complaint of family members, the accused is booked. A police force is deployed on the spot," ASP added.

The police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited.

