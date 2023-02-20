Left Menu

LG Saxena approves constituting DMBs to enable surrogacy in all 11 district of Delhi

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena on Monday approved the constitution of District Medical Boards (DMBs) under the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 for all districts of the national capital, a statement issued from Raj Niwas said.

Delhi LG Saxena (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena on Monday approved the constitution of District Medical Boards (DMBs) under the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 for all districts of the national capital, a statement issued from Raj Niwas said. The Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, notified by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, (MoHFW) on December 25, 2021, provides vide its Section 4 (3)(a)(1), that a District Medical Board (DMB) has to be constituted for the purpose of issuing a certificate of medical indication in favour of either or both members of the intending couple or intending woman necessitating gestational surrogacy from a District Medical Board. Section 4(iii) of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 provides that no surrogacy or surrogacy procedure shall be conducted, undertaken, performed or initiated without the intending couple possessing a certificate issued by the appropriate authority (in this case District Medical Board) specifying the need for gestational surrogacy.

"However, the constitution of the DMBs was kept pending by the Delhi Government ever since the regulation was notified by the Central Government, which forced intending beneficiaries to approach the Courts," LG's statement said. The constitution of the DMBs in all 11 Districts, as approved by LG, will be constituted of a Chief Medical Officer/ Chief Civil Surgeon/ Jt. Director of Health Services of the District as a Chairperson; Chief Gynecologist/ Chief Obstetrician of the District as a member; Chief Pediatrician of the District as a member. "Pending since December 2021, after the Central Legislation was enacted and notified, it took the court of Metropolitan Magistrate on June 25, 2022, and the High Court on July 11, 2022, to nudge the AAP Government into constituting the Board," Raj Niwas statement added. (ANI)

