Left Menu

Wanted criminal shot dead during exchange of fire in Bulandshahr

A wanted criminal was killed on Sunday night during an exchange of fire with a joint team of Gulawati PS and Special Task Force (STF), said SSP Shlok Kumar.

ANI | Updated: 20-02-2023 15:25 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 15:23 IST
Wanted criminal shot dead during exchange of fire in Bulandshahr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A wanted criminal was killed on Sunday night during an exchange of fire with a joint team of Gulawati PS and Special Task Force (STF), said SSP Shlok Kumar. The accused was identified as Sahab Singh, the police informed.

According to the police, cash rewards on information leading to the arrest or capture of the wanted criminal were announced in connection with two cases. "A reward of Rs 1 lakh was declared for information on Sahab in a case in Gonda district and in another case, a cash reward of Rs 25,000 was declared for a case in Bulandshahr. He was also wanted in six other criminal cases, including murder and loot," SSP said.

He added that three policemen also sustained injuries in the exchange of fire and were admitted to the hospital. "The accused's body was sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway," added Shlok. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023