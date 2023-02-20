Dutch agencies say Russia may target Netherlands' offshore infrastructure

Dutch intelligence agencies said on Monday that Russia appeared to be preparing for the disruption and sabotage of critical offshore infrastructure in the Dutch part of the North Sea. "Dutch vital maritime infrastructure in the North Sea, such as internet cables, gas pipes and windmill farms, can be vulnerable for sabotage," the Dutch military and general intelligence agencies AIVD and MIVD said in a joint report.

"Russia is secretly charting this infrastructure and is undertaking activities which indicate preparations for disruption and sabotage." The agencies said covert threats by Russia to water and energy supplies in the Netherlands were also conceivable.

