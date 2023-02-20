Left Menu

Dutch agencies say Russia may target Netherlands' offshore infrastructure

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2023 15:27 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 15:25 IST
Dutch agencies say Russia may target Netherlands' offshore infrastructure
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Dutch intelligence agencies said on Monday that Russia appeared to be preparing for the disruption and sabotage of critical offshore infrastructure in the Dutch part of the North Sea. "Dutch vital maritime infrastructure in the North Sea, such as internet cables, gas pipes and windmill farms, can be vulnerable for sabotage," the Dutch military and general intelligence agencies AIVD and MIVD said in a joint report.

"Russia is secretly charting this infrastructure and is undertaking activities which indicate preparations for disruption and sabotage." The agencies said covert threats by Russia to water and energy supplies in the Netherlands were also conceivable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023