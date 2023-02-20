Left Menu

Farmer from Kerala goes missing in Israel during government-sponsored trip; authorities launch case

Authorities in Israel have registered a police case against a 48-year-old Kerala farmer, who reportedly went missing in Israel earlier this month while visiting the country on a state government-sponsored trip to study Israeli modern agricultural techniques.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-02-2023 15:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 15:59 IST
Authorities in Israel have registered a police case against a 48-year-old Kerala farmer, who reportedly went missing in Israel earlier this month while visiting the country on a state government-sponsored trip to study Israeli modern agricultural techniques. Biju Kurian, a native of Ulikkal panchayat in Kannur district, was part of a 28-member Kerala government's delegation of farmers, sent to Israel to study state-of-the-art techniques such as hydroponics and precision farming. On February 17, Kurian reportedly went missing. Despite Israel's law enforcement agencies' best efforts to trace him, Kurian's whereabouts were not known. ''We have registered a police case against him. He will be deported once we nab him,'' an official said. The delegation, led by Principal Secretary B. Ashok, left for Israel on February 11. The farmers' delegation left Israel on Sunday without Kurian, they added. Kurian's family in Kannur are also clueless about his mysterious disappearance and were making desperate attempts to reach out to him.

