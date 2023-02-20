Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Stalemate between cement firms, truckers over freight rates ends after 67 days

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-02-2023 17:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 17:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The 67-day-long deadlock between the two Adani cement companies and truckers' unions over freight charges ended on Monday with the two sides agreeing on a new rate, officials said.

The cement management and unions' representatives agreed on the new freight rate of Rs 10.30 per kilometer per quintal for single axle and Rs 9.30 per km per quintal for multi-axle trucks during a meeting held here chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The chief minister said that an acceptable solution to this matter has been achieved due to the coordinated efforts of all.

The factory management has given its consent to resume cement production from Tuesday and truck operators have also agreed to transport at these rates, a statement issued here said.

The dispute came to the fore five days after the new government assumed power and the cement factory management announced to stop the production, Sukhu was quoted as saying in the statement.

Besides truckers and the companies, the state was incurring a loss of Rs 2 crore per day due to closure of the twin cement plants, the statement said.

