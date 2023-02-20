Left Menu

Germany to accelerate power market reform, minister says

Berlin's goal is to generate 80% of electricity from wind and the sun by 2030, a target that has become more pressing since the drop in Russian fossil fuel exports to Germany last year. To back up swings in green power as more reliable nuclear and coal production is phased out, the government will prepare tenders for gas-fired power capacity, Habeck said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-02-2023 18:10 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 18:09 IST
Germany to accelerate power market reform, minister says
Robert Habeck Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will do most of the work this year to prepare its power market for greater reliance on renewable supplies by the end of the decade, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday. Habeck aims to overhaul the 550 terawatt hours a year (TWh) market as demand increases and production shifts to more intermittent sources as Europe's biggest economy moves away from fossil fuels under its climate commitments.

"We will do most of the necessary work in 2023," he said at a consultation meeting on power market reform. Berlin's goal is to generate 80% of electricity from wind and the sun by 2030, a target that has become more pressing since the drop in Russian fossil fuel exports to Germany last year.

To back up swings in green power as more reliable nuclear and coal production is phased out, the government will prepare tenders for gas-fired power capacity, Habeck said. A strategy for the tenders will be ready this quarter, he said, emphasising that gas will later be replaced with lower-carbon alternatives such as hydrogen made from clean power via electrolysis.

A further challenge will be the simultaneous increase in demand for power to run electric cars and heat pumps. Germany's plan could set it apart from some other European Union countries holding on to more stable sources of power, said Habeck.

"Creating alternative baseload will be a specific challenge," the minister said. "In a way, it will be like teaching an elephant how to dance." Industry representatives said Germany should be pragmatic and could learn from experiences elsewhere.

Britain introduced a so-called capacity market in 2014 to lure investors into renewables and cut its carbon intensity sharply, said Samuel Alt of Siemens Energy. "Let's look at what worked elsewhere so not to lose time," Alt said.

Daniel Hoelder, a representative of renewable developer Baywa r.e., said that tax credit incentives proposed by the U.S. administration for renewable resources were "a very, very interesting option".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023