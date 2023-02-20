Left Menu

Punjab, UP and TN win in Senior Women's National hockey

Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu registered wins over Himachal, hosts Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry in pool matches of the 13th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here on Monday. On Tuesday, Maharashtra will play Tamil Nadu, while Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh will face Andaman and Nicobar and Delhi respectively.

PTI | Kakinada | Updated: 20-02-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 18:32 IST
Punjab, UP and TN win in Senior Women's National hockey
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu registered wins over Himachal, hosts Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry in pool matches of the 13th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here on Monday. While Punjab defeated Himachal 2-0 in Pool F, Uttar Pradesh beat Andhra Pradesh 3-2 in Pool E.

In the final match of the day, Tamil Nadu defeated Puducherry 3-0 in Pool H. On Tuesday, Maharashtra will play Tamil Nadu, while Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh will face Andaman and Nicobar and Delhi respectively. Telangana will take on Manipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023