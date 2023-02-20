Punjab, UP and TN win in Senior Women's National hockey

Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu registered wins over Himachal, hosts Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry in pool matches of the 13th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here on Monday. While Punjab defeated Himachal 2-0 in Pool F, Uttar Pradesh beat Andhra Pradesh 3-2 in Pool E.

In the final match of the day, Tamil Nadu defeated Puducherry 3-0 in Pool H. On Tuesday, Maharashtra will play Tamil Nadu, while Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh will face Andaman and Nicobar and Delhi respectively. Telangana will take on Manipur.

