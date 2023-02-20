MP: Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha raises 'Godse Zindabad' slogans in Narmadapuram

The Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) has hit the headlines after its workers raised 'Godse Zindabad' slogans during a convention held in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district. The convention was organized at a garden in Itarsi in the district on Sunday. The National General Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, Devendra Pandey also participated in the program. During this, the slogans of Nathuram Godse Zindabad were raised by the people of Hindu Mahasabha who participated in the program.

When asked about the slogan raised, Pandey said, "How do I separate Godse from myself? The history of Nathuram Godse has been hidden. I have always challenged those who consider Godse a murderer that a press meet should be called and those people should talk to me based on authenticity whether Godse was a murderer or a patriot." He added that Godse was a hardworking leader of the Hindu Mahasabha who considered Mahatma Gandhi like a father. Calling him a murderer in just one line did not make him a murderer.

"I think there has not been such a person in the whole world, after giving the sentence, the judge has resigned while giving the final decision and has written his biography in the name of Godse. Surely, Godse should be the role model of this nation. The nation is paramount and Godse has proved this fact. That's why we used to raise the slogan of Godse earlier also, we still do and will continue to do so in the future," he said. Pandey added that Godse was never separate from the Hindu Mahasabha, neither now nor would be. (ANI)

