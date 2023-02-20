Left Menu

Tomar discusses strategy to increase foodgrains output in zaid season

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday discussed with state government officials a strategy for increasing the foodgrain production and productivity during the forthcoming zaid season beginning March.Agriculture crops are grown in three seasons in the country kharif, rabi and zaid.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 20:14 IST
Tomar discusses strategy to increase foodgrains output in zaid season
Narendra Singh Tomar. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday discussed with state government officials a strategy for increasing the foodgrain production and productivity during the forthcoming zaid season beginning in March.

Agriculture crops are grown in three seasons in the country: kharif, rabi and zaid. Zaid crops, also called grishma kal, are sown between March and May, the intervening period between rabi (winter) harvest and kharif (monsoon) sowing.

Zaid is an overlapping season. Since the last four years, the government has been focusing on increasing foodgrain production during zaid as well as organizing national conference to chalk out a strategy after discussion with states.

Addressing this year's virtual national conference on zaid crops, Tomar said India is in a very good position in terms of foodgrains production at present, but the country still needs to scale up the production in order to successfully fulfill the global supply-demand, an official statement said.

The conference reviewed crop-wise prospects for zaid season in consultation with state governments, ensuring the supply of critical inputs and facilitating the adoption of innovative technologies with a view to enhancing the production and productivity of the summer crops.

Agriculture secretary Manoj Ahuja shared that area under zaid crops is increasing in the last few years. The acreage rose to 76.41 lakh hectares in 2021-22 from 72.69 lakh hectares in the previous year.

He asked states to look at climate change, high temperature-induced reduction in wheat yield and develop value chains in addition to productivity issues.

Fertiliser secretary Arun Singhal shared various steps taken by the government to ensure a timely supply of fertilizers.

A pilot study in one district of each state is underway to decide fertilizer requirements based on soil health card recommendation and the subsidy will be given only for recommended amount, he said, adding that additional fertilizer will be given on full cost to stop the diversion of subsidized fertilizers to other uses.

He stressed on using nano-fertilizers and organic manures to reduce import dependency.

ICAR Director General Himanshu Pathak highlighted the need for adopting climate-resilient practices.

The country has 90 lakh hectares under zaid crops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023