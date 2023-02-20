Tomar discusses strategy to increase foodgrains output in zaid season

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday discussed with state government officials a strategy for increasing the foodgrain production and productivity during the forthcoming zaid season beginning in March.

Agriculture crops are grown in three seasons in the country: kharif, rabi and zaid. Zaid crops, also called grishma kal, are sown between March and May, the intervening period between rabi (winter) harvest and kharif (monsoon) sowing.

Zaid is an overlapping season. Since the last four years, the government has been focusing on increasing foodgrain production during zaid as well as organizing national conference to chalk out a strategy after discussion with states.

Addressing this year's virtual national conference on zaid crops, Tomar said India is in a very good position in terms of foodgrains production at present, but the country still needs to scale up the production in order to successfully fulfill the global supply-demand, an official statement said.

The conference reviewed crop-wise prospects for zaid season in consultation with state governments, ensuring the supply of critical inputs and facilitating the adoption of innovative technologies with a view to enhancing the production and productivity of the summer crops.

Agriculture secretary Manoj Ahuja shared that area under zaid crops is increasing in the last few years. The acreage rose to 76.41 lakh hectares in 2021-22 from 72.69 lakh hectares in the previous year.

He asked states to look at climate change, high temperature-induced reduction in wheat yield and develop value chains in addition to productivity issues.

Fertiliser secretary Arun Singhal shared various steps taken by the government to ensure a timely supply of fertilizers.

A pilot study in one district of each state is underway to decide fertilizer requirements based on soil health card recommendation and the subsidy will be given only for recommended amount, he said, adding that additional fertilizer will be given on full cost to stop the diversion of subsidized fertilizers to other uses.

He stressed on using nano-fertilizers and organic manures to reduce import dependency.

ICAR Director General Himanshu Pathak highlighted the need for adopting climate-resilient practices.

The country has 90 lakh hectares under zaid crops.

