NHPC raises Rs 996 crore through bonds

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Monday raised Rs 996 crore through the issuance of non-convertible bonds on a private placement basis.

''NHPC Limited has raised Rs 996 crore on February 20, 2023, through unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative and taxable 7.59 percent AD series bonds on private placement basis,'' according to a filing.

The bonds are proposed for listing in the Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) segment of BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

