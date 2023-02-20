NHPC raises Rs 996 crore through bonds
State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Monday raised Rs 996 crore through the issuance of non-convertible bonds on a private placement basis.
''NHPC Limited has raised Rs 996 crore on February 20, 2023, through unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative and taxable 7.59 percent AD series bonds on private placement basis,'' according to a filing.
The bonds are proposed for listing in the Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) segment of BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
