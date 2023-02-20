BRIEF-Suez Canal Economic Zone to build six cement silos with 75,000 T capacity
Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 21:59 IST
Chairman of the General Authority for Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone says in a statement:
* THE AUTHORITY WILL BUILD SIX CEMENT SILOS WITH 75,000 TONNES CAPACITY. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Momen Saeed Atallah)
