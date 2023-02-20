BRIEF-Suez Canal Economic Zone to build six cement silos with 75,000 T capacity

Chairman of the General Authority for Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone says in a statement:

* THE AUTHORITY WILL BUILD SIX CEMENT SILOS WITH 75,000 TONNES CAPACITY. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Momen Saeed Atallah)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)