Naxal carrying cash reward of Rs 8 lakh surrender in Sukma

Disappointed by the hollow ideology of the banned outlawed organisation, the member of company-1 under the Mad division of the Naxals identified as Dirdo Mada, said Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Sharma.

ANI | Updated: 20-02-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 22:43 IST
Naxal carrying cash reward of Rs 8 lakh surrender in Sukma
Representative Image
  Country:
  India

A Naxal cadre carrying a cash reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head surrendered on Monday before security personnel in Chhattisgarh's worst insurgency-hit Sukma district. "Disappointed by the hollow ideology" of the banned outlawed organisation, the ultra identified as Dirdo Mada surrendered, said Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Sharma.

Dirdo, who was active in the banned organisation for the last 10-12 years, quit the path of violence by getting impressed by the policy of the Chhattisgarh Government and the district police's campaign 'Puna Narkom' (a term coined by the local Gondi dialect which means New Dawn), said the SP. The surrendered naxal was disappointed by the discrimination within the organisation, the SP said, elaborating that necessary assistance will be provided to the cadre as per the surrendered and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government.

The officer informed that between 2010-2011, the surrendered cadre was active as a member of Bal Sangham and later elevated as a member of company number-1 in August 2015. Dirdo indulged in five major incidents that took place in the district between 2017 and 2022. He was indulged in the Mahala ambush killing four police personnel in 2019. (ANI)

