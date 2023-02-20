Left Menu

Delhi records 3rd highest February temperature in last 55 yrs

he National Capital has been witnessing a rise in temperature for the past few days. On Monday, the city recorded the third highest temperature for the month of February in the last 55 years.

IMD Scientist Dr Naresh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The capital on Monday recorded the third highest temperature for the month of February in the last 55 years. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung Airport in south Delhi recorded 33.6 degree Celsius, the third highest temperature in February since 1969.

The city has been witnessing a rise in temperature for the past few days. "In the national capital, the minimum temperature is already above 10 degrees but due to western disturbances, it may fall by one degree, however, there may be no significant change in weather over Delhi-NCR," IMD scientist Naresh said told ANI earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

