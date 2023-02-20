AP Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan visits Srisailam temple

Outgoing Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandran along with his wife Suprava Harichandran on Monday visited Srisailam temple and offered special puja to lord Shiva on the occasion of Brahamotsav The couple was welcomed by the priests of the temple.

Following the visit, the priests handed over the memento of the god and the goddess to the governor. Nandyala District Collector Manazir Jilani and Superintendent of Police Raghuveer Reddy was present at the temple along with other officials. Srisailam is a famous shrine of lord Shiva. Here Lord Shiva is known as Srisaila Malleswara Swami and the goddess is known as Srisaila Brahmarambhika.

It is located at 180 km from Kurnool and 210 km from Hyderabad an altitude of over 1500 feet above sea level in the Northern part of the Nallamalas hill range. The temple at Srisailam is an ancient and sacred place in South India. The presiding deity of the place is Brahmaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy in natural stone formations in the shape of Lingam and is listed as one of the twelve Jyotirlingams existing in the country.

The Temple was built in the 14th Century and the walls are carved with depictions of elephants hunting scenes and Lord Shiva in different manifestations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)