LNJP hospital orders inquiry into live newborn declared dead

The authorities at the Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital in the national capital have ordered an inquiry into the incident of a live newborn baby being declared dead, to ascertain what went wrong in the entire incident. The body of the newborn baby who was thought to be dead was handed over to relatives in a box.

However, on arrival at home, the baby started stirring inside the box following which the family members again took her to the hospital. The family alleged negligence on the part of the hospital and the doctor for declaring the living newborn baby dead.

Talking to ANI on the matter, Dr Suresh Kumar, the Medical Director of the hospital said that the matter has come to his notice and an investigation has been ordered into the incident. "An inquiry committee has been formed in which it is being ascertained what went wrong. Action will be taken against those who are accused in the case," he said.

"The baby was born on Sunday evening at the hospital. It was a premature baby born at about six months and weighed less than 500 gms. Newborns weighing less than 500 grams are aborted and their chances of survival are also very less. Dr Suresh said that an inquiry has been ordered into the entire matter. The HOD of the Gynaecology Department of the hospital and the Head of the Administration Department along with Dr Ajay Kumar will submit their report regarding the entire matter.

"The weight of the baby girl is 490 gms and she was delivered in 23 weeks' time. The newborn has been kept under observation by the doctors," he said. The newborn's family has alleged that the girl who was born in the hospital on the evening of February 19 at around 6:00 pm, was presumed to be dead by the doctors. They packed her in a box and sent it to her relatives but later the girl was found alive inside the box.

Following this discovery, the family hurriedly took her back to the hospital where the doctors denied agreeing that the baby was alive, alleged the family. The police were informed about the incident and it was then that the hospital administration swung into action and examined the child and admitted the child.

The relatives said that they do not have any trust in the hospital. According to the newborn's family, the girl needs ventilation, but the doctors said there is no ventilation facility at the hospital and they are afraid that the girl might die.

The family has demanded strict action against the doctors involved in the whole matter. (ANI)