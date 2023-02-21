University of Houston inks MoU with Directorate General of Hydrocarbons for energy-focused data center

The University of Houston has signed an agreement with the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), which comes under India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, to set up a data center focused on energy on the campus.

According to a statement issued by the university, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the institution and the DGH is to establish the UH-DGH Data Center, which will house a geoscience data repository with display capability and software to interpret key exploration and production data and extensive knowledge of India's sedimentary basins and fields.

The five-year agreement aims to generate reliable information on the energy industry, including seismic, well, reservoir and production data, it said.

''This MoU is essentially an agreement to spur collaboration and combine the strengths of the involved parties for greater good,'' said Ramanan Krishnamoorti, vice president of energy and innovation at UH (University of Houston).

''UH is in Houston, the energy capital of the world and the DGH has this wonderful wealth of information in its National Data Repository.

''By working together, we will maximise the potential of this important data and it will serve as an excellent research foundation,'' he said.

Krishnamoorti signed the agreement on behalf of the UH with Akash Goyal, Additional Director General, Coordination, DGH.

