Gujarat: NIA conducts raids at premises of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's close aid in Gandhidham

According to sources, Kulwinder has been a longtime associate of Bishnoi. Cases of providing shelter to the people of Bishnoi gang were also against him.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at the premises of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's close aid Kulwinder in Gandhidham. According to sources, Kulwinder has been a longtime associate of Bishnoi. Cases of providing shelter to the people of Bishnoi gang were also against him.

NIA sources revealed Kulwinder is also connected to the international drug syndicates. In a major crackdown against gangster syndicates, the NIA launched searches at over 70 locations across several states on Tuesday.

The searches were conducted in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The ongoing raids are in connection with a probe into a case registered by NIA against gangster and their criminal syndicates. This is the fourth round of NIA raids on the gangster network. The raids were being conducted at over 30 locations in Punjab. In Haryana, NIA carried out raids in Yamuna Nagar's Munda Majra area. In Azad Nagar, the local police force was also present with the NIA team.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

