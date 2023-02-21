Left Menu

HC directs Delhi govt to consider representation highlighting inadequacies in Delhi Nursing Home Registration Act

The High Court has directed the Delhi government and the authorities concerned to consider the representation highlighting all the deficiencies or inadequacies in the Delhi Nursing Home Registration Act, 1953.

ANI | Updated: 21-02-2023 09:58 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 09:58 IST
HC directs Delhi govt to consider representation highlighting inadequacies in Delhi Nursing Home Registration Act
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court has directed the Delhi government and the authorities concerned to consider the representation highlighting all the deficiencies or inadequacies in the Delhi Nursing Home Registration Act, 1953. The bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad last week, while disposing a public interest litigation, granted liberty to the petitioner to submit a representation to the authorities highlighting all the deficiencies or inadequacies in the Delhi Nursing Home Registration Act, 1953 and the Respondents were directed to consider the said representation.

The counsel appearing for the GNCTD submitted before the court that the representation made by the petitioner has been received and the same shall be considered and the state will pass appropriate orders in accordance with the law. The lawyer for GNCTD prayed for eight weeks' time to dispose of the representation. He assured the court that all the genuine prayers made by the petitioner shall be looked into, said the court.

The petitioner, Jyoti Nambiar, sought direction to respondents to submit a report of progress, status and action plan to amend/omit the 1953 ACT, and/or progress of enactment of any legislation, if any, within a time frame, before the court. The petitioner also sought direction to all the respondents to form guidelines for a more vigilant and affirmative role in registering and inspecting private nursing homes, maternity centres and hospitals in NCT of Delhi; issue directions to all the respondents to submit report /data regarding registered and unregistered nursing homes, and medical centres and hospitals operating in NCT, Delhi, on present date, according to the plea.

The petitioner also sought the issuance of directions to all the respondents to submit a report on what action is taken against the unregistered hospitals, nursing homes, and maternity centres and how many have been subsequently registered after the action is taken against them. The plea sought further directions to all the respondents to submit reports/data regarding negligence cases that took place and complaints received by them which are pending or decided or disposed of against registered and unregistered nursing homes, medical centres and hospitals operating in the National Capital Territory of Delhi and action taken by them, the plea read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global
3
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India
4
U.S. and China continue to compete on supply chain security

U.S. and China continue to compete on supply chain security

 United States of America

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023