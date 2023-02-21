Ahead of assembly polls, security beefed up in Nagaland

Left Menu

Poll-related incidents were reported in Nagaland over the days with assembly polls slated for the 27th of this month.

ANI | Updated: 21-02-2023 10:57 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 10:57 IST
Rupin Sharma, Director General of Police, Nagaland (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the upcoming Nagaland assembly polls, Nagaland Police has beefed up security and patrols across the state. Poll-related incidents were reported in Nagaland over the days with assembly polls slated for the 27th of this month.

Speaking to ANI, Director General of Police, Nagaland Rupin Sharma said that security has been beefed up in the state and the Central Armed Police have been deployed across districts. "Terrains in Nagaland are very difficult to commute even for short distances. Police personnel are putting a lot of effort in controlling law and order," he said.

DGP urged the citizens to inform the police if they get any untoward information on anyone trying to indulge or plan to create violence. Sharma said police have tightened the checking of vehicular movements and patrolling has been intensified in the districts.

The DGP said, "Checking vehicles is important to combat the transportation of liquor, contraband or cash during the election which is antithetical to the mode of conduct under the Election Commission of India that mandates a free and fair election, which means that the political parties, workers and people should abstain from giving or seeking favour to others." The top cop said surprise checking is being conducted across the state. He said checking of government-registered vehicles was also increased.

"Those people who have taken vehicles auctioned by Nagaland government to change the number plates as there are reports of using the vehicles with the government and police stickers are still on, must abstain from doing it, and if found using the old number plates, the vehicles will be impounded by the police," he added. Voting for the Nagaland Assembly polls will take place on February 27. The counting of votes will be held on March 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

