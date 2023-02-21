13 injured after bus overturns in Chhattisgarh

As many as 13 people, including two minors, were injured after a bus overturned on Tuesday morning in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (GPM) district, police said. The injured persons were on their way to Raipur from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya in a private bus, which apparently lost control and met with the accident on Venkat Nagar main road at Pendra Road at around 5 am, said a police officer.

There were around 60-70 people in the bus. The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby district hospital.

In a preliminary investigation it came to light that while giving passage to a truck, the bus driver had lost control and the vehicle overturned, the officer said. The officer further informed that after being informed about the incident, Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) dial-112 rushed to the spot for undertaking rescue exercises.

"We reached the spot, the bus had overturned. We immediately started taking out the passengers. Two children, three men, and one woman were injured in the incident, we have admitted seven persons to the hospital," Constable S Kumar said. "After giving first aid, the district administration made arrangements to ensure that the passengers reach their respective destinations through rail," he added.

Dr Chetan Mudliyar, an orthopaedic doctor, at the district hospital said that 13 people were admitted, and out of them, four are severely injured. Further information is awaited.

