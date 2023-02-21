Shraddha murder case transferred to Session Court for trial

A Magisterial Court of Saket District Court complex on Tuesday committed (transferred) the Shradhha murder case to the Sessions Court for trial and further proceedings. Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla on Tuesday said that the scrutiny of documents is complete now ... since the offence under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was triable by a sessions judge.

Accordingly the accused should be produced before the principal district and sessions judge on February 24, 2023, the Metropolitan Magistrate said. Earlier, the court took cognizance of the charge sheet filed against Aftab Amin Poonawala in the murder case.

Delhi police on January 24 filed a voluminous charge sheet against Aftab in the murder case. The charge sheet contains 6629 pages including the annexures. The charge sheet has been filed under sections 302, 201 and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Delhi police had filed the charge before the expiry of 90 days after its investigation. During the investigation, Delhi police conducted the narco analysis test, and polygraph test and collected the DNA evidence to establish the allegations against Aftab.

Aftab is accused of strangulating his live-in partner in May 2022 in their rented accommodation in the Mehrauli area. After the alleged strangulation, he allegedly chopped the body into 35 pieces and disposed it across the national capital. While seeking permission to obtain a voice sample, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad submitted before the court that it is required for investigatation in the matter. According to sources Delhi police had some videos and audio related to the case. Delhi police wanted to obtain a voice sample of Aftab to examine that evidence.

Earlier, the Saket court had dismissed the bail plea of Aftab Poonawala after he withdrew the same. (ANI)

