Maha: Danve urges MPCB to take action against polluting industries in Palghar

The politician said he visited Palghar against the backdrop of a few factory accidents in the district since January. He said he also discussed the issues of pollution with senior officials.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 21-02-2023 13:01 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 12:57 IST
Ambadas Danve Image Credit: Twitter(@iambadasdanve)
Ambadas Danve, leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, said he has urged the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to take action against industries that contaminate wells and destroy farms by releasing effluent in the open.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, Danve said MPCB should compensate farmers for their losses and ensure that industries do not discharge their waste in the open. The politician said he visited Palghar against the backdrop of a few factory accidents in the district since January. He said he also discussed the issues of pollution with senior officials.

