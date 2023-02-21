Left Menu

Guar gum futures fall on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2023 13:44 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 13:40 IST
Guar gum futures fall on low demand
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • India

Guar gum prices on Tuesday fell by Rs 70 to Rs 12,514 per five quintals in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with a weak trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for March delivery declined by Rs 70 or 0.56 per cent to Rs 12,514 per five quintals in 46,505 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and ample supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

