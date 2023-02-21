Crude oil futures slip on low demand
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2023 13:44 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 13:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Crude oil futures on Tuesday declined 0.75 per cent to Rs 6,378 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for March delivery fell by Rs 48 or 0.75 per cent to Rs 6,378 per barrel in a business volume of 6,635 lots.
Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.05 per cent higher at USD 76.38 per barrel, while Brent crude was down 0.96 per cent to USD 83.26 per barrel in New York.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
