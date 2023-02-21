Left Menu

Crude oil futures slip on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2023 13:44 IST | Created: 21-02-2023 13:42 IST
Crude oil futures slip on low demand
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Crude oil futures on Tuesday declined 0.75 per cent to Rs 6,378 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for March delivery fell by Rs 48 or 0.75 per cent to Rs 6,378 per barrel in a business volume of 6,635 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.05 per cent higher at USD 76.38 per barrel, while Brent crude was down 0.96 per cent to USD 83.26 per barrel in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning
Blog

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap; Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory and more

Health News Roundup: Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID w...

 Global
3
Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

Newborn girl declared dead at LNJP Hospital, family alleges; Inquiry ordered

 India
4
The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks
Blog

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023